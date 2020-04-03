Left Menu
Dr RML Hospital's trauma centre, Safdarjung Hospital's super specialty block converted into COVID-19 isolation wards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:01 IST
The trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward while the Safdarjung Hospital's super specialty block has been converted into a state-of-the-art isolation management centre, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday He made these announcements after visiting the Dr RML Hospital and the Safdarjung Hospital. The minister was at the health facilities to review their COVID-19 preparedness. At the Dr RML Hospital, Vardhan visited the flu corner, emergency care centre, trauma centre and coronavirus screening centre.  After inspecting these centres, the minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process.  He also visited the microbiology department, which has been handling a huge number of samples everyday and appreciated it for following infection control protocols. "Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, the trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward," he said. Subsequently, the Union minister visited the Safdarjung Hospital where he reviewed facilities available at the super specialty block. He said it has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre, consisting of 400 isolation and 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. During the review of management and treatment of patients in the two hospitals,  Vardhan interacted with doctors, nurses and other staffers, including sanitation personnel, exclusively dealing with COVID-19 patients.

He also discussed about the challenges being faced by the health sector in containing the effects of COVID-19 in the country and exhorted them to continue their hard work. Saluting the committed and focussed hard work of doctors and other healthcare professionals in the country, the minister said "the nation is proud of our dedicated health profesionals", the health ministry said in a statement.

Vardhan said that the lockdown is an appropriate opportunity to contain the effect of COVID-19 and everyone's contribution by staying at home is collectively an important weapon to contain the spread of the disease..

