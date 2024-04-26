"Important that there is record voter turnout in second phase of polls": Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that it is important that there should be a record turnout of voters in the ongoing second phase of the polling, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed that people' vote strengthens country's democracy. Polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in three constituencies of North Bengal.

The three constituencies voting today are Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj. After casting his vote at a polling booth in Darjeeling early in the morning, he said while speaking with ANI, "I was quite satisfied with the way people were coming in. I think the voter turnout was good, a lot of women voters turned up. It is very important in the second phase that there is a record turnout of voters. PM Modi has also said that your vote strengthens our democracy..."

"So, we want to urge, especially young voters,women voters to come out and vote. I think that is some thing we are seeing in the Darjeeling," he said. Replying to a query, he said, "See, I do not want to comment on the political aspects of the vote because of the sensitivity right now. We are in the middle of the voting. But, I mean, what is important is that people's aspirations have to have a voice. People can decide what sort of governance they want".

Voting for the second phase began at 7 am on Friday in 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs). Polling for the remaining constituencies in Bengal will be held on May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases are set to end on June 1 and the counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

