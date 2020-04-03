Left Menu
PCI asks print media to stop publicity, advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 cure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:29 IST
The Press Council of India on Friday urged the print media to stop the publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services. In an order on Wednesday, the Ministry of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) had directed all concerned Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic (ASU&H) Regulatory Authorities in states and union territories to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, television and electronic media.

It had called for necessary action against persons or agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions and the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). "The Press Council of India advises the print media to stop publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services in view of the emerging threat in the country due to the pandemic," the media watchdog said in a statement.

