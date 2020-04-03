Left Menu
Love in time of coronavirus: octogenarians picnic at Danish-German border

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:46 IST
Two octogenarian lovers, one living in Denmark and the other in Germany, are determined to keep meeting every day for a picnic and a chat on either side of the border, which has been shut to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Inga Rasmussen, 85, who lives in Gallehus on the Danish side, met Karsten Tuechsen Hansen, 89, two years ago. Both widowed, they quickly fell in love.

Like many lovers around the world in this time of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on free movement, they face obstacles in meeting up but they are not easily deterred. Rasmussen now drives to the border with deckchairs and he rides there on his bicycle. Then they sit on either side of the red-and-white barricade to munch biscuits and sip schnapps diluted with hot water from a thermos flask.

"There’s no two ways about it. Love goes on... It's nice to see each other once a day like this. We can't hug or kiss, but she's here and we can talk about what's new," said Hansen. "To love, to health and to long life," he said, raising his cup in a toast.

Germany and Denmark introduced border controls two weeks ago as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

