AYUSH ministry seeks action against claims to cure COVID-19

To maintain public safety and control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment, the AYUSH ministry has asked drug regulators in the states and union territories to take action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Under the provisions of the law, central and state government authorities were instructed by the Union home ministry on March 24 to take effective measures including making of false claim as punishable offence to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

"In view of the emerging threat in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak, it is imperative to apply and implement various measures for maintaining public safety in all aspects and to control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services," said the order by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) issued on Wednesday. "It is hereby directed to all concerned ASU&H (Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic) regulatory authorities in the states and UTs to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, TV and electronic media and take necessary action against the persons/agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions and the guidelines of NDMA," it stated.

Earlier, the the Press Council of India had urged the print media to stop the publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment..

