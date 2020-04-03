Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's health minister eclipses Bolsonaro approval in coronavirus crisis -poll

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:44 IST
Brazil's health minister eclipses Bolsonaro approval in coronavirus crisis -poll

The popularity of Brazil Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta has soared to 76% over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, more than double the slipping approval rating of President Jair Bolsonaro, a new poll showed on Friday. Mandetta has insisted on reinforcing social distancing to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus that has killed 300 people in Brazil in two weeks, contradicting the president and raising fears that Bolsonaro might fire him.

According to Datafolha, 33% of those polled approve of Bolsonaro's response to the public health crisis, down from 35% last month. Bolsonaro has shocked health experts around the world by persistently playing down the gravity of the pandemic, calling COVID-19 "a little cold" exaggerated by the media and his opponents - even after his political idol U.S. President Donald Trump walked back his own skepticism about the outbreak. His stance has isolated him politically in Brazil.

An earlier poll released on Friday by XP Investimentos showed that Brazilians overwhelmingly favor social distancing measures taken by state governors and advocated by the minister to fight the epidemic. The government's approval rating has fallen to 28%, the lowest since Bolsonaro took office last year, while its negative "bad and terrible" rating has risen to 42% of the people surveyed in the Ipespe/XP Investimentos poll.

Approval of governors who took steps to shut down businesses and public events and get people to stay at home jumped to 44% from 26% last month, while 69% in that poll said Mandetta is doing a good job. Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of economic shutdowns to fight the coronavirus, denouncing social distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

"You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment," he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia. The Ipespe poll commissioned by XP Investimentos confirmed that most Brazilians - 59% - agree with the governors, whom Bolsonaro has called "job-killers" due to the rising unemployment the economic standstill has brought.

Datafolha polled 1,511 people by phone April 1-3. Its poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points either way. Ipespe surveyed 1,000 people March 30 to April 1, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points up or down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day until at least August and expects a potential 100-million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reut...

Rajasthan CM forms panels to give suggestions on withdrawal of lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday formed two task forces to give suggestions to the government on the withdrawal of the lockdown in a phased manner and restore the economy. A 12-member task force headed by ACS Home Rajeeva Swa...

Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Pu...

U.S. grants oil refiner Nynas more time amid Venezuela sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the time for companies to conduct business with Swedish oil refiner Nynas, which fell under U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela, through May 14.The department, in a notice on its website, exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020