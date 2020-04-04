Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney shuffles movie schedule due to virus, 'Mulan' set for July

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:00 IST
Disney shuffles movie schedule due to virus, 'Mulan' set for July
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Walt Disney Co will release the live-action epic "Mulan" in movie theaters in July and Marvel's "Black Widow" in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak. Among other changes, Disney postponed the release of a new "Indiana Jones" movie by one year to July 2022, the company said in a statement.

Movie theaters around the world have been closed and film production has been put on hold to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Hollywood studios are optimistic that theaters will be back in business by late July. Disney set the debut of "Mulan," which was supposed to reach theaters last month, for July 24. ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures moved a new animated "SpongeBob" movie to July 31, and AT&T Inc's Warner Bros said it planned to release "Wonder Woman 1984" on Aug. 14.

"Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson, had been scheduled to kick off the summer blockbuster season, traditionally Hollywood's most lucrative period at theaters, on May 1. It will now debut Nov. 6, a date that had been reserved for Marvel's "The Eternals." Disney moved "Eternals" to Feb. 12, 2021, and postponed several other Marvel movies by a few months. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" were rescheduled for May 21, 2021, followed by "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" on Nov. 5, 2021, and "Thor: Love and Thunder" on Feb. 18, 2022.

The debut of "Jungle Cruise," a live-action adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt," was delayed from this summer to July 30, 2021. Disney also said it would scrap a planned theatrical release of family film "Artemis Fowl" and instead distribute it on the Disney+ streaming service at an unspecified date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Top Esports sign former Invictus ADC 'JackeyLove'

Top Esports of Chinas League of Legends Pro League signed former world champion Wen-Bo JackeyLove Yu as their starting AD carry. JackeyLove, 19, spent 2019 with Invictus Gaming, which declined to renew his contract. He was part of the IG sq...

Cuba: US embargo blocks coronavirus aid shipment from Asia

Cuban officials say a shipment of coronavirus aid from Asias richest man, Jack Ma, has been blocked by the six-decade U.S. embargo on the island. Carlos M Pereira, Cubas ambassador to China, said on his blog this week that Mas foundation tr...

Trump hosts Big Oil execs at White House to discuss market slump

U.S. President Donald Trump met with oil company executives at the White House on Friday afternoon to discuss a historic oil-price slump threatening their businesses, brought on by the coronavirus outbreak and a Saudi-Russia price war. Well...

Gabon bans eating of pangolin and bats amid pandemic

Gabon on Friday banned the sale and eating of bats and pangolins, which are suspected of sparking the novel coronavirus in China where they are highly prized in traditional medicine. President Ali Bongo Ondimba also announced the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020