Connecticut coronavirus positive tests spike to 64 pct for one day-governor

A total of 64 percent of the people tested for the novel coronavirus in Connecticut came back positive, a spike from the 16 percent positive rate a day earlier, Governor Ned Lamont told a briefing on Friday.

Of the 1,715 Connecticut residents screened for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, 1,090 tested positive, according to data released on Friday by the state.

