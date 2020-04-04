Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Beware! If you are planning to follow the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a lamp on Sunday, 9 pm (#9pm9mins), think twice. While you follow the 9 pm 9 minutes guideline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please follow 9 precautions to stay safe (#9Baje9Minutes).

"Those of you who plan to light 'Diya/ Candle' on 5th April 2020 at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, please ensure that there is no sanitizer on your hand," we found a message viral on social media. The warning is based on scientific facts. This is because of the sanitizers used for COVID 19 have 60 to 70 per cent or higher concentration of alcohol that is highly inflammable. If your light a candle or diya, your hands will catch fire. Therefore you are required to take the following precautions if you are still adamant to light a lamp (diya) or candle to join the call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

1. Handwash with soap for at least 20 seconds or more.

2. Smell your hands by putting them close to your nose.

3. Wash it again, if it smells like alcohol.

4. Do not apply sanitizer.

5. Keep sanitizer bottle away from you and the place where you are lighting the lamp.

6. There shall not be any such item like plastic, polythene and other items that could easily catch fire.

7. Be ensure that your dress such as saari, dupatta etc do not catch fire.

8. Keep the lamp or candle away from children.

9. Don't put the candle or diya at a place from there it could cath fire.

In case your hands are burn or any member of your family receives burn injuries, you will neither find doctors nor hospitals for treatment as everything is closed in the lockdown. The doctors are also practising social distancing so perhaps you will be is the worst ever danger.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID 19 cases are increasing throughout the country. The virus has spread in all the major states and cities of India. According to the latest report, the total number of cases has reached to 2902 with 68 casualties.

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 2902 (including 2650 active cases, 183 cured/discharged and 68 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/0WA4SJ9FvO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

You need to follow social distancing measures strictly and stay inside the home.

