Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:06 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as the world economy nosedived.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Reported cases have surpassed 1.03 million globally and nearly 54,500 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. ASIA * China mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment. * Australia reported a sustained fall in new infections and conducted the biggest peacetime maritime operation on Sydney Harbour, refuelling foreign cruise ships before expelling them from local waters. * The number of confirmed new cases in South Asia neared 6,000, even as authorities in some cities tightened restrictions on movement and warned lockdowns could be extended in a bid to rein in the pandemic.

EUROPE * Britain is unlikely to relax its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, a leading government adviser said on Saturday, warning that first the spread of the coronavirus must slow and intense testing must be introduced. * Spain overtook Italy for the first time for the number of confirmed cases, but the overnight death toll fell from the previous day. * Scientific advisers to the Italian government said a reliable antibody blood test to find out who has already had the virus would give a better picture of Italy's epidemic and could possibly be identified within days. * It is too early for Germany to lift restrictions on people's movement despite signs that the virus may be spreading at a slightly slower pace, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. AMERICAS * Two of the principal U.S. coronavirus hot spots - New York and Louisiana - reported their biggest jumps in COVID-19 deaths yet on Friday, as the White House sent mixed messages on whether Americans should cover their face if they venture outdoors. * New York City alone accounted for more than a quarter of the 7,077 U.S. coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University on Friday. Known U.S. infections, approaching 275,000 cases, made up about 25% of the more than 1 million cases reported worldwide. * Canadian officials blasted a move by President Donald Trump to block 3M Co's export of N95 respirator masks for use by doctors and nurses as the daily death toll jumped by almost 20%, with total infections nearing 12,000. * Brazilians increasingly disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the outbreak and overwhelmingly support officials he has attacked for advocating social distancing measures, two polls showed. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * More than 2 million workers in Turkey have lost their jobs due to containment measures, the main opposition party said, as the government moved towards tightening curbs on movement. * A United Nations official voiced concern over prisoners after reports of unrest in jails in countries including Iran, one of the worst hit in the world. * The coronavirus has infected more than 3,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa and killed about 100, prompting some of the world's poorest countries to shut land and sea borders. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill and plunged the world into a recession that will be "way worse" than the global financial crisis a decade ago, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. * Global stock markets sank on Friday following more signs that the pandemic would take a massive toll on economic growth. * The impact of the coronavirus, and for some the oil market crash, are putting at least half a dozen countries at risk of having their debt downgraded to a 'junk' rating. * The U.S. economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth, while U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress will work on another relief bill, with healthcare topping the list of priorities.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to create $2 bln anti-coronavirus fund partly from taxing banks

Hungarys government has created a 2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the new coronavirus and it will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers, a top official said on Saturday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans Chief of...

Britain's Labour Party names Keir Starmer as new leader

Britains main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed Brexit, as its leader on Saturday.Starmer, who has tried to carry the socialist supporters of outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn while...

Britain unlikely to lift coronavirus lockdown until end of May - government expert

Britain is unlikely to lift its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, a leading government adviser said on Saturday, warning that the spread of the coronavirus must first slow and intense testing be introduced. The government has p...

Maintaining form, focus till next year's Olympics a challenge, but I am prepared: pistol ace Verma

Ace pistol shooter Abhishek Verma says maintaining focus and form till the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a huge challenge, but one that he is equipped to take on. The ongoing nationwide lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020