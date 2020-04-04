Abu Dhabi's oil company says committed to targets in production capacity growth

The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is committed to reaching its targets in production capacity growth, the state-run WAM news agency cited its chief executive Sultan Al-Jaber as saying on Saturday.

"We will continue to invest responsibly and smartly through the downturn," he said, alluding to the collapse in global oil prices. "ADNOC remains committed to its targets in production capacity growth in order to ensure a stable and reliable supply of energy products to its global customers."

