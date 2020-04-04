SOPs issued for admission, treatment of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for admission and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city.

According to the corporation, the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are at risk of severe disease will be managed efficiently within the available resources. For this, SOPs have been issued which say that symptomatic positive patients and referred patients will be shifted/admitted to Kasturba Hospital, St George Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Nanavati Hospital and Saifee Hospital. These hospitals have the necessary manpower and infrastructure to manage COVID-19 patients. Moreover, patients below 60 years of age and asymptomatic will be sent to following COVID-19 isolation centre -- Maternity Home STD Clinic Building, Nagpada, Maternity Home behind Lilawati Hospital, PWD Guest House, Andheri (W), Diagnostic Centre Punjabi Galli, MCMCR in Powai, Urban Health Centre in Shivaji Nagar and Mahatma Gandhi Hall opposite to Bandra Talao S V Road.

The isolation centres will be managed by a doctor and para-medical staff shift. Also, a police personnel will be available for providing security. With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in the state, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to Maharashtra Health Department.Out of these 47 cases, 28 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, 2 in Pune and one each from Amravati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (ANI)

