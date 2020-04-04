Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 540, confirmed cases top 20,000

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 540, confirmed cases top 20,000Reuters | Bern | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:17 IST
Switzerland's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 540, the country's public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 484 on Friday.
The number of people testing positive for infections also increased to 20,278 from 19,303 on Friday, it said.
The Swiss government is expected to give an update on the situation at 1300 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland