Spain to extend coronavirus state of emergency until April 26 - El Pais

Spain to extend coronavirus state of emergency until April 26 - El PaisReuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:29 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will extend the state of emergency in the country with Europe's highest number of infections from the coronavirus by another two weeks until April 26, El Pais newspaper reported on Saturday.
