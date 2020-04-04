Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:09 IST
Nine new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Nine new coronavirus patients weredetected in the Pune district on Saturday, taking the totalnumber of COVID-19 cases to 83, a health official said

Eight cases were found in Pune city while one wasreported in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, said Dr BhagwanPawar, district health officer

"The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 83," hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Google temporarily rolls back SameSite cookie changes

Google has announced that it is temporarily rolling back its cookie classification system that was released with Chrome 80 in February.In an official blog, Google said that it will temporarily roll back the enforcement of the SameSite label...

J&K govt to convert railway coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 cases

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to turn some railway coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients, a senior government official said on Saturday. Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Ata...

Don't treat lockdown period as holidays, utilise your time: Haryana CM to youth

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised the youth to not treat these days as holidays and rather utilise the time for various other things. He said that the athlete...

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rise to 144

Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 144 in the state, including four deaths and 11 cured people. COVID-19 cases have reached 144 in Karnataka, including four deaths and 11 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020