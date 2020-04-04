Nine new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Nine new coronavirus patients weredetected in the Pune district on Saturday, taking the totalnumber of COVID-19 cases to 83, a health official said

Eight cases were found in Pune city while one wasreported in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, said Dr BhagwanPawar, district health officer

"The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 83," hesaid.

