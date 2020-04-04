COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rise to 144

Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 144 in the state, including four deaths and 11 cured people. "COVID-19 cases have reached 144 in Karnataka, including four deaths and 11 discharged or cured people. 16 new cases have been reported in the state today," the state health department said.

Out of 129 active cases, 126 COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable and three are in ICU. Out of these patients, 45 are from Bengaluru Urban, 28 from Mysore, 12 from Dakshina Kannada, 10 from Bidar, eight from Uttara Kannada, seven from Chikballapur, five from Bellari, three each from Davangere, Belagavi and Udupi, two from Kalaburagi and one each from Dharwad, Kodagu and Bengaluru Rural.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,072, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

