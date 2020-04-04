Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's lawmakers approve coronavirus 'war budget' to shield economy

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:36 IST
Brazil's lawmakers approve coronavirus 'war budget' to shield economy
The bill creates an extraordinary regime to prevent expenses related to the "state of emergency" decree triggered by the pandemic, which is valid until Dec. 31, from being mixed with the federal budget over the same period. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a "war budget" to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government's main budget to shield the economy from the crisis.

The war budget, which was proposed by lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia and other lawmakers, still needs the Senate's approval by three-fifths of the votes in two rounds expected to take place next week. The lower house approved late on Friday the main text of the bill with 423 votes in favor and 1 opposed in the second round of voting. In the first round, the tally was 505 votes in favor and 2 against.

The bill creates an extraordinary regime to prevent expenses related to the "state of emergency" decree triggered by the pandemic, which is valid until Dec. 31, from being mixed with the federal budget over the same period. Besides easing fiscal and budgetary constraints to speed up measures tackling the outbreak, the amendment bill also grants the Brazilian central bank emergency bond-buying powers to stabilize financial markets.

Lower house speaker Maia on Friday estimated extraordinary spending from the war budget at between 500 billion and 600 billion reais. Despite the budget loosening, Brazil is among a number of countries struggling to get medical supplies from China.

Brazil's coronavirus death toll rose to 359, while confirmed cases jumped to 9,056 on Friday, according to Health Ministry figures. President Jair Bolsonaro, whose handling of the coronavirus outbreak has drawn growing criticism, on Saturday asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support in supplying pharmaceutical inputs.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi wrote on his Twitter account. ($1 = 5.3495 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP claims 'corona jihad' behind Markaz Nizamuddin gathering

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday claimed that efforts to spread coronavirus throughout the country began at Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and termed it as corona jihad. Efforts began at Tablighi Jamaat ...

Two dead in France stabbing attack

A man went on the rampage with a knife in a town in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two people and wounding five in what President Emmanuel Macron called an odious act. The reasons behind the attack remain unclear although Interior...

Lockdown hurts hotel industry in Chandigarh

The hotel industry in Chandigarh has been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, Arvinder Pal Singh told ANI, The hotel industry creates...

3 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

As many as 28 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified in Odisha out of which three have tested positive for coronavirus, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, IPR Department. Among the returnee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020