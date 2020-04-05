23 coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Ghaziabad has reached 23, informed Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Narendra Gupta on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer stated that out of 23, three people have recovered and rest are undergoing treatment at the medical centres.

"The total number of coronavirus cases in the district is 23 including three discharged/cured patient," he said. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.