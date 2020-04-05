Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19

Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, four staff members, including a doctor, at the hospital had tested positive for the infection.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there are 435 coronavirus positive cases in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

