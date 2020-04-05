Swiss coronavirus death toll rises by 19 to 559, cases top 21,000

Switzerland's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 19 to 559, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The number of people testing positive increased to 21,100 from 20,278 on Saturday, it said.

Switzerland has tested more than 158,000 people for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

