Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa could lose 20 mln jobs due to pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:10 IST
Africa could lose 20 mln jobs due to pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an African Union (AU) study. So far, Africa accounts for just a fraction of total cases of the disease which has infected more than one million people worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

But African economies are already facing an impending global economic downturn, plummeting oil and commodity prices and an imploding tourism sector. Before the onset of the pandemic, continent-wide gross domestic product (GDP) growth had been projected by the African Development Bank to reach 3.4% this year.

However, in both scenarios modeled by the AU study - seen by Reuters and entitled "Impact of the coronavirus on the Africa economy" - GDP will now shrink. Under what the AU researchers deemed their realistic scenario, Africa's economy will shrink 0.8%, while the pessimistic scenario said there would be a 1.1% dip.

Up to 15% for foreign direct investment could disappear. The impact on employment will be dramatic.

"Nearly 20 million jobs, both in the formal and informal sectors, are threatened with destruction on the continent if the situation continues," the analysis said. African governments could lose up to 20 to 30% of their fiscal revenue, estimated at 500 billion in 2019, it found.

Exports and imports are meanwhile projected to drop at least 35% from 2019 levels, incurring a loss in the value of trade of around $270 billion. This at a time when the fight against the virus' spread will lead to an increase in public spending of at least $130 billion. Africa's oil producers, which have seen the value of their crude exports plunge in past weeks, will be among the worst hit.

Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest oil producers Nigeria and Angola alone could lose $65 billion in income. African oil exporters are expected to see their budget deficits double this year while their economies shrink 3% on average. African tourist destinations will also suffer.

Africa has in recent years been among the fastest-growing regions in the world for tourism. But with borders now closed to prevent the disease's spread and entire airlines grounded, the sector has been almost entirely shut down. Countries, where tourism constitutes a large part of GDP, will see their economies contract by an average of 3.3% this year. However, Africa's major tourism spots Seychelles, Cape Verde, Mauritius, and Gambia will shrink at least 7%.

"Under the average scenario, the tourism and travel sector in Africa could lose at least $50 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at least 2 million direct and indirect jobs," the AU study said. Remittances from Africans living abroad - the continent's largest financial inflow over the past decade - are unlikely to cushion the blow.

"With economic activity in the doldrums in many advanced and emerging market countries, remittances to Africa could experience significant declines," the analysis found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls up various political leaders, discusses coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chi...

Diyas lit in HP on PM Modi's call, no immediate report of power tripping

A majority of people in Himachal Pradesh lit diyas on Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal on Sunday at 9 pm. There was no immediate report of power tripping in the state.In state capital Shimla, the district administration played out a sir...

44 new coronavirus cases in UP, count now 278; half of them linked to Jamaat meeting

Forty-four new coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count to 278, an official said. About half of the total are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, from where participants took the v...

Maha:Enthusiastic response to PM's call from people, Bollywood

People from across Maharashtra responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown. People lit land...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020