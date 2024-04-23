Angola hikes diesel price by 48% - regulator

Angola's petroleum products regulator hiked diesel prices by about 48% from Tuesday, part of government efforts to curb subsidies that have strained public finances. The price of diesel was increased to 200 kwanzas ($0.2401) a litre starting Tuesday, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

The price of diesel was 135 kwanzas a litre previously. ($1 = 832.8250 kwanzas)

