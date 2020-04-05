Left Menu
First Covid-19 patient in Dakshina Kannada district recovers

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:28 IST
The first coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district, a 22-year-old youth from Bhatkal, has recovered and will be discharged on Monday. The results of his swab samples taken on April 2 and 3 have turned out negative and he has fully recovered, district administration said in a release here.

No new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from DK and Udupi districts on Sunday. A total of 38,631 people have been screened so far, and 4,461 have been placed under home quarantine in DK district.

As many as 15 are quarantined at the ESI hospital here. Of the 310 test reports received in the district, 298 have tested negative, while 12 tested positive.

The reports of 28 samples received on Sunday have all turned out negative. In Udupi district, 718 people are under home quarantine, while 85 patients are quarantined in hospitals.

Test results of 12 samples received on Sunday came out negative. The number of Covid-19 patients in DK and Udupi remains at 12 and three respectively.

In the neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala, one more positive case was reported on Sunday, taking the tally there to 137.PTI MVG ROH SS PTI PTI PTI.

