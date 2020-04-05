Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Bihar

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:07 IST
Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Bihar

A 35-year-old man, who was admitted in the coronavirus isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) here, died on Sunday during the course of treatment, a senior hospital official said. The deceased, a resident of Beldaur village in Khagaria district, was admitted in the isolation ward of JLNMCH with symptoms of high fever and high blood pressure, hospital Superintendent Dr R C Mandal said.

His swab sample was sent to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRI), Patna for the COVID-19 test after his death on Sunday evening, the superintendent said, adding that further procedure will be followed after receiving the report. The body was handed over to his family members on their insistence, Mandal said.

It may be noted that a 65-year-old man from Naugachia in Bhagalpur district with a travel history to the United Kingdom had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first active coronavirus case in the district, which was confirmed following a test at RMRI, Patna on Saturday. Fourteen persons, including a doctor, who had attended to him have been kept in quarantine at the Naugachia Sadar Hospital, Bhagalpur Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said.

According to the State Health Society's bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 32, including one death, in Bihar. A 38-year-old man from Munger, who had returned from Qatar a month ago, died at AIIMS, Patna, on March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police arrest two for circulating fake news on social media

The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist ...

Study focuses on mechanism to explain role of gene mutations in kidney disease

A mechanism that appears to explain how certain genetic mutations give rise to a rare genetic kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome has been uncovered by researchers from the Center for Precision Disease Modeling at the University of Ma...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020