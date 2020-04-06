First coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district discharged from hospital

The first patient admitted at the Wenlock hospital here after having tested positive for coronavirus was discharged Monday after full recovery. The 22-year old man from Bhatkal had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on March 19 with symptoms of the infection.

He was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and the swab samples were sent for tests, which turned out to be positive. The latest results of his swab samples received were negative and he has fully recovered, hospital sources said.

He will be asked to be under home quarantine for another 14 days. Two more patients, hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, who were admitted here with symptoms of the disease after their arrival at MIA from Dubai on March 24, have also recovered, sources said.

The results of their final samples were awaited. According to Dakshina Kannada district health officer Ramachandra Bayari, the condition of all the remaining 11 patients under treatment in the district are stable and they are responding to treatment very well.PTI MVG PTI PTI

