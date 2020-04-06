53-year-old railway technician dies in Siliguri, 12 staffer home-quarantined

A 53-year-old COVID-19 positive railway technician has died at a hospital in Siliguri, following which at least 12 railway medical staffers have been sent to home-quarantine, officials said on Monday. The deceased, who was a technician at the diesel shed at West Bengal’s Siliguri, died at the isolation ward of the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in the town on Sunday, they said, adding he had tested positive for coronavirus. Initially, he was admitted with fever and cough on March 24 at NJP Railway Hospital, from where he was referred to the Desun Nursing Home on March 25, the officials said. The next day, he was shifted to the isolation ward of the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMC&H)

Officials said that although his first two test reports for ‘COVID-19' returned negative at NBMC&H, he was quarantined for further observation. Another test conducted on April 4 was found positive, they said. Following his death, the railways' 12 medical staffers -- two doctors and 10 paramedical staff -- have been sent for home-quarantine, they said.

