Golf-2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

Golf-2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirusReuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:47 IST
The 149th Open Championsip due to be played at Royal St George's from July 16-19 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, golf's governing body the R&A announced on Monday.
"The R&A has decided to cancel The Open in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement https://www.theopen.com/latest/2020/04/theopencancellation2020. "The Championship will next be played at Royal St George's in 2021."
