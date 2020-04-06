Left Menu
COVID-19 epidemic under control in Norway -health minister

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:24 IST
COVID-19 epidemic under control in Norway -health minister

The COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Norway, the Nordic country's health minister said on Monday, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

A person carrying the novel coronavirus in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 other individual, Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government's goal was to limit the spread to maximum one other person.

The government will decide on Wednesday whether to extend ongoing restrictions, including the closures of schools and nurseries, beyond mid-April.

