Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Boris Johnson says he’s in good spirits in hospital

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:57 IST
Covid-19: Boris Johnson says he’s in good spirits in hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson messaged from his hospital bed on Monday that he was in “good spirits” and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK’s coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent Covid-19 symptoms. Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday night on the advice of his doctors after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days.

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,” Johnson said in a Twitter post. “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives,” he said.

Earlier, UK housing and communities secretary Robert Jenrick had said Johnson remains in charge of the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected back at No. 10 Downing Street soon. “This wasn’t an emergency admission. It was a planned admission to undergo some routine tests. He is doing well, I am told, and we look forward to him being back at No. 10 soon,” the Cabinet minister told the BBC on Monday morning.

The update on the 55-year-old prime minister's health came after he was admitted to a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in London on Sunday evening on medical advice in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary” measure for some tests. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the spokesperson said.

Downing Street said that it was considered sensible for doctors to see the UK PM in person given he has ongoing symptoms but he remains in charge of the government and in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials. UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, is the UK PM’s chosen second in command and stepped in to chair the daily coronavirus response meeting, dubbed the Covid-19 war cabinet, on Monday morning.

Johnson has until last Friday continued to chair the daily meetings remotely via video conference from his self-isolation in his private quarters in Downing Street since his diagnosis 10 days ago. He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers just outside his flat in Downing Street last Thursday and posted his last Twitter video message on Friday in which he said he was still displaying minor symptoms. "I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes. But we're working clearly the whole time on our programme to beat the virus," he said.

Over the weekend, his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds had revealed her own coronavirus symptoms as she said that she was “on the mend” and feeling stronger. “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend,” said the 32-year-old, who has been self-isolating separately at her south London flat.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock had also tested positive for coronavirus and returned from self-isolation after seven days last Thursday to host the daily Downing Street press briefing. The UK government's chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, has also had to self-isolate after showing symptoms, as has Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings.

On Sunday, the UK’s Department of Health said 621 more people had died in hospital in the UK over 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking Britain’s total death toll to 4,934..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Nikki Bella reveals her honest thoughts on ex-BF John Cena and Bray Wyatt match

Ex-fiance of John Cena and American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiends Firefly Funhouse Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36.Taking h...

Combating COVID-19: Serie A clubs unanimously agree to cut wages by up to one-third

Serie A clubs have unanimously agreed to cut the salaries of first-team players by up to one-third due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has struck Italy particularly very hard. League clubs held an emergency conference call on Mon...

All life insurance companies to process COVID-19 death claims: Industry body

The Life Insurance Council on Monday said none of its members will deny death claims to any policyholder in the eventuality of loss of life due to the Covid infection. The clause of force majeure will not apply in case of Covid-19 death cla...

WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending pandemic

The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 peopleMasks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive packag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020