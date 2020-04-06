EU recovery fund could mobilise hundreds of billions euros -French FinMin

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that a European Union recovery fund could mobilise several hundred billion euros to fight the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

Le Maire also told a news conference that an EU recovery fund could help companies in industries particularly impacted by the downturn, such as Airbus.

