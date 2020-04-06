Coronavirus: 3 areas in Kashmir declared as red zones by authorities

Authorities on Monday declared three areas in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts as red zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus after positive cases were detected from these areas, officials said. Two areas -- Chattabal yam -- in Srinagar and Guzhama in Ganderbal have been declared as red zones, the officials said.

They said all entry and exit points leading to these areas were sealed after cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported from these areas. No outward or inward movement of any individual for any reason would be allowed in these areas, they added. Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issued an order for sealing Chattabal area, saying it was aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

The DM said it is also aimed at enabling smooth conduct of a survey to detect suspects in the area. The proposed survey is aimed at determining whether the infection has spread in the area and whether there is a need for isolating any of its residents, he said.

In Ganderbal, the district magistrate declared Guzhama village as a red zone and its surrounding villages, including Batpora and Khanpora, as buffer zones, the officials said. The DM ordered strict imposition of restrictions in these areas.

The officials said supply of essential commodities, including food grains, LPG and medicines, as per laid down protocols in these areas would be ensured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.