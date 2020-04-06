Left Menu
Tamil Nadu reports 50 more Covid-19 cases, state's total reaches 621

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 621.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 621. "With 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat, the total positive cases in the state is 621 including 570 Tablighi Jamaat returnees," said Rajesh.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths. It said there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest rise so far in India in a day. (ANI)

