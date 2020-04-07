Left Menu
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:52 IST
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. "The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

