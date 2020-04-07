Left Menu
South Carolina governor orders residents to stay home except for essential outings

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:16 IST
The governor of South Carolina on Monday ordered all residents of the state to stay at home except for essential outings to get groceries or exercise.

South Carolina was one of the few U.S. states remaining that had not issued such "stay at home" orders in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster issued the order on social media.

