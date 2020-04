Zambia says Glencore declares force majeure at Mopani Copper Mines

Glencore has declared force majeure at its Mopani Copper Mines unit in Zambia and plans to shut its copper mines for three months, Zambian Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Glencore spokesman had no immediate comment.

