Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 249, no deaths

Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 249, no deathsReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:30 IST
Vietnam's health ministry reported four more confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 249, with no deaths.
More than 94,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 122 patients have been discharged.
