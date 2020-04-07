Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PFA chief Taylor donates 500,000 pounds to players' NHS fund

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:29 IST
Soccer-PFA chief Taylor donates 500,000 pounds to players' NHS fund
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Professional Footballers' Association chief Gordon Taylor has donated 500,000 pounds ($617,000) to the Premier League players' fund for the National Health Service (NHS), British media reported on Tuesday. The 75-year-old Taylor, who is reported to have an annual salary of 2.3 million pounds, had been criticized for refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis while wage cuts for Premier League players and managers are being discussed.

The PFA represents players at all levels of the game in England and Wales, including low-paid lower league footballers. Sky Sports reported that the PFA has made a separate, 1 million pound donation from members of the executive team to the fund.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been involved with team mate James Milner in organizing the fund as a way to support NHS staff dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The league has agreed to make a 20 million pound donation separately to the NHS and local communities.

Players and managers have been criticized for not taking wage cuts during the crisis, but Taylor defended them by saying players were willing to give up some of their income but not to let club owners keep it. ($1 = 0.8104 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welf...

Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US

Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and...

President calls on SA to abide by regulations during COVID-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again emphasized the importance of social distancing in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.He has called on South Africans to abide by the regulations that have been published by the government during t...

101-yr-old German woman escapes senior home amid virus lockdown

A 101-year-old woman crept out of an old peoples home in a bid to get to visit her daughter on her birthday, German police said Tuesday. Officers intercepted her after she had escaped via an emergency exit at the home in northern Germany.Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020