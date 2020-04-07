COVID-19: Assam Police launches tele-counselling helplines to provide psychological support to people

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:35 IST
In view of psychological stress faced by people due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Police in association with the Department of Psychiatry of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has launched tele-counselling helplines for those in need of mental support, the force said in a release on Tuesday. The helplines will be operational in two shifts from 9 am to 9 pm, it said.

People can call 6026901053, 6026901054, 6026901055 phone numbers between 9 am and 3 pm and at 6026901056, 6026901057, 6026901058 numbers between 3 pm to 9 pm, the release said. "Feeling anxious, sad or disturbed due to COVID-19 pandemic? Speak to a mental health professional. Together, we shall overcome," the Assam Police tweeted.

