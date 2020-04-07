Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:17 IST
Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US

Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US and several of them, including a journalist of a news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and diaspora leaders from across the country. While there is no official or unofficial count of Indian-Americans infected with the coronavirus in the country, information available on various private social media groups indicate that a significant number of them are in New York and New Jersey.

The two States, which have the highest concentration of Indian-Americans in the US, are also the worst hit by the coronavirus. By Monday, over 170,000 people tested positive in these two States and fatalities crossed 5,700.

Veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kuchibhotla, who was a former contributor to United News of India news agency, breathed last at a New York hospital on Monday night. “Really shocking that this is happening to the community. Cannot believe that this is happening to us and the people we know," said Indian American Rajendra Dichpally.

Community leaders said that every day they have been receiving reports of their near and dear ones and other testing positive. Some of them, including a former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Several community leaders both in the New York metropolitan area and Greater Washington Area of Maryland and Virginia have tested positive.

While the majority of them are in self-quarantine in their homes, many of them have been admitted to hospitals. Sewa International, which has been running a help-line in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic said that they have been receiving several calls seeking help. Indian-Americans have raised USD 204,000 in support of Houston-based IT professional Rohan Bavadekar who is battling for his life on ventilator support.

His wife and three children have also tested positive. A day earlier, Federation of Kerala Associations in North America said that it has lost four of its community members due to the coronavirus. In Silicon Valley, an Indian American IT engineer has been tested positive along with his immediate family members. While the rest of his family members stayed inside their home during this ongoing lockdown. He was the only family member who came out and did grocery.

Dr Mukul S Chandra, medical director of the Cardiac Preventive Care and Research at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio is on a ventilator fighting COVID-19. Community members in an appeal are seeking a plasma donor who tested positive for COVID-19 and then made a full recover. According to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 1.34 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world and over 75,000 people have died of it. The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world at 364,723, followed by Spain (136,675), Italy (132,547), Germany (102,453). More than 10,000 people have died in the US because of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Cam Newton uncomfortable without NFL home

Cam Newton is focusing on self-improvement during his first foray into free agency. The unemployed quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers and is coming off of foot surgery.Ive taken this time to become stronger mentally, physical...

Pandemic to wipe out 6.7% of working hours worldwide in Q2 - ILO

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to wipe out 6.7 of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, equivalent to the labour of 195 million full-time workers, the International Labour Organization ILO said on Tuesday. More than ...

Case against ophthalmologist for hiding info on Delhi visit

Hyderabad, Apr 7 PTI A case has been booked against an ophthalmologist for allegedly not disclosing information on attending the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday. Though a C...

7 arrested for attacking health team in Ajmer

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthans Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said. The incident took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020