Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:41 IST
A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the head of the consular section in the Dutch city had been collecting 5 euros ($5.45) from Bulgarian visitors to the embassy as well as a 10 euro-tax from visitors from other countries.

"Such behaviour is completely incompatible with the Bulgarian diplomatic service and cannot be tolerated in any way," Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in a statement. The ministry said disciplinary proceedings would be initiated, adding that explanations have also been sought from Bulgaria's ambassador to Netherlands.

The embassy did not respond to calls seeking comment. The ministry statement did not give details about what services the visitors had been seeking help with. ($1 = 0.9173 euros)

