Turkey's death toll rises by 76 to 725, 3,892 new cases confirmed

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 3,892 in the last 24 hours, and 76 people have died, taking the death toll to 725, health minister announced on Tuesday.

Total number of recovered cases stood at 256, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 20,023, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in a press conference.

