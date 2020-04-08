Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uruguay to repatriate 112 Australians, New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:30 IST
Uruguay to repatriate 112 Australians, New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Uruguay said on Tuesday it has agreed to repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near Montevideo since March 27, with most of the 219 passengers infected by coronavirus. A spokesman for Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said the ministry reached agreement with Australia for a charter flight to arrive on Thursday to take the 96 Australian passengers and 16 New Zealanders aboard the Greg Mortimer cruise ship to Melbourne.

The passengers will first move by boat for the 20 miles (32 km) to the capital, Montevideo, and from there on buses to the airport, under strict health security measures, the spokesman said. Aurora Expeditions, which owns the Greg Mortimer, reported that of the 217 tests carried out on the ship's passengers and crew, 128 were positive and 89 were negative.

In addition to Australians and New Zealanders, there are people from the United States, the United Kingdom, Jamaica and several European countries aboard, according to official data. Uruguay is talking with the governments of those countries about how and when their citizens will return home, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Acting U.S. Navy secretary resigns after ridiculing commander of coronavirus-hit ship

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after he faced mounting backlash for firing and ridiculing the commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard. U.S. Defense Secretary ...

Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli hospital for second day

Rockets rained down on Libyas capital Tripoli on Tuesday, health authorities in the U.N.-backed government said, the second day of heavy bombardment by eastern-based forces that struck one of the citys largest hospitals. The barrage of Grad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar, oil fall

World stock markets rose on Tuesday led by gains in Europe and Asia as signs of progress in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus fueled investors appetite for risk, though a steep, late sell-off on Wall Street erased gains in U.S. st...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020