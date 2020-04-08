Oman Sultan pardons 599 prisoners, including 336 foreigners - Oman News Agency

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, has pardoned 599 prisoners jailed for various offenses, including 336 foreigners, the state-run Oman News Agency said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet did not say if the release was related to the coronavirus outbreak or the holy month of Ramadan, which starts later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.