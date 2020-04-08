Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days to counter coronavirus

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8pm local time each evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.