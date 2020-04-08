Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce quarantines

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:07 IST
Turkey to track citizens via mobile phones to enforce quarantines

Turkey will monitor the mobile phones of those diagnosed with the new coronavirus to ensure they do not break quarantine, authorities said on Wednesday, marking the latest measure to stem an outbreak that has surged over the last month. Turkey will start tracking citizens and send them a message and call them each time they leave their homes, the presidency's Communications Directorate said.

They will be asked to return home and police will penalise those who continue to violate quarantine rules, it said, adding that Turkish law allows for processing of personal data without consent for "exceptional aims". Since the first one was confirmed on March 11, Turkey's coronavirus cases have surged to more than 34,000 with 725 deaths as of Tuesday.

Ankara has taken strict measures to limit social contact, quarantining some towns, banning mass prayers, closing schools, bars and restaurants and limiting inter-city travel. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on citizens to impose their own quarantine but stopped short of imposing a broad stay-at-home order.

China, Singapore, South Korea and other countries have asked residents to use apps and other technology to track their compliance with quarantines, but privacy activists argue such measures can compromise individual liberties. The European Union is drawing up common rules for using mobile apps to track the spread of the virus, aiming to make better use of the technology and address privacy concerns.

The directorate said Turkey's government will ensure that the personal data collected will not be used for any other aim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban, but group hasn't verified

Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, claiming they were among 5,000 detainees to be freed under a deal between insurgents and the US. The Taliban, however, said they are yet to verify whether those released were on the l...

Gen.G remain atop the LCK spring standings

Gen.G maintained a narrow lead in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings with a 2-1 win Wednesday against APK Prince. Gen.G 13-3 stayed just ahead of T1 12-3, while APK Prince 5-11 dropped one rung to ninth place as Week 8 action ...

FACTBOX-Europe eyes world's biggest fiscal support package against coronavirus

European Union governments and institutions are likely to agree on Thursday on steps that could boost the EUs fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic to 3.2 trillion euros, the biggest such package in the world. Existing measures alread...

Delayed decisions, political infighting hindered New York's efforts to control COVID-19: NYT

Confused guidance by public officials, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting hampered initial efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, a report in The New York Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020