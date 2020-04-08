Ayurvedic medicine for treating COVID-19 after scientific validation : Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that once scientific validation of some Ayurvedic formulae is done, the country would be ready to treat COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicine. "We already have issued many advisories and some formulas have been sent for the scientific validation, once it is done, the medicine can be used for the treatment," he told ANI.

"Thousands of years ago people were treated with Ayurveda but now people need scientific validation," he added. India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.