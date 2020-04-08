Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Schalke ask season ticket holders to pitch in with rebate refusal

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST
Soccer-Schalke ask season ticket holders to pitch in with rebate refusal

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have asked season ticket holders to waive their right to a rebate and help the cash-strapped club through the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Schalke said on Wednesday they were in a potentially "existence-threatening" financial situation, with the league having stopped since mid-March and not expected to resume before May, and have asked more fans to pitch in.

"There are many offers (from fans) to refuse a rebate for their season tickets or day tickets already purchased and we consider these financial gestures as something special," Schalke said in a statement. "In their sum, each of these refusals is an immense contribution to stabilising the club's liquidity and securing its survival. The club is facing a potentially existence-threatening financial situation."

Schalke will give away specially made team shirts to each season ticket holder who does not ask for their money back, the club said. The German Football League is desperate to get the season restarted and teams have already started some team training in small groups.

But Germany is still in lockdown with the virus having infected more than 100,000 people and more than 2,000 have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Don't politicise virus, WHO chief says after Trump blast

Please dont politicize this virus, pleaded World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald TrumpQuarantine, politicizing COVID... we shouldnt waste tim...

Indian Immunologicals ties up with Australian university to develop vaccine for Coronavirus

Indian Immunologicals, a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board NDDB, has inked agreement with Australias Griffith University to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd IIL is already working wit...

U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Incs request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network...

Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure

A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italys infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect. Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020