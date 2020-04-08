Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus will hit jobs, livelihoods, says UK's Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:09 IST
Coronavirus will hit jobs, livelihoods, says UK's Sunak

Britain's economy and people's livelihoods will take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced a lockdown of much of society, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, adding that the government had taken the right steps to get through the crisis.

"This will have a significant impact on our economy, and not in an abstract way. It will have an impact on people's jobs and their livelihoods," Sunak said at a news conference.

"I belive we're doing the right things," he added. "I can't stand here and say there isn't going to be hardship ahead, there is ... but I'm confident we will get through it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic in Africa claims over 500 lives, continues to spread: WHO

The World Health Organization WHO warned on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has now risen to more than 10,000, claiming more than 500 lives. The virus was slow to reach the continent compared to other parts of the worl...

New York sees highest single day death toll for second day in row, 779 dead in 24-hr

New York, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest single day death toll with 779 people succumbing to COVID19, a terrible news, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, warning that the number will continue to rise even as the state is now ...

COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.

COVID-19 Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre....

8 of 17 people who came in contact with Tripura's COVID-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

Eight of 17 people who were quarantined after coming in contact with the lone COVID-19 patient in Tripura have tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday, a senior state minister said. The remaining reports have returned inconclusive and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020