Noida: 2 fresh COVID-19 cases after 3 days, 2 others cured

Two fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Noida after a gap of three days, even as two other coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has now reached 60 while 12 people have been cured and discharged, the officials said.

"A total of 1,111 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far and 60 of them have tested positive," the Health Department here said in its daily statement. "The two new cases are from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and Sector 22 in Noida," the department said. "So far, 12 of the 60 patients have been cured, leaving 48 active cases," it added.

