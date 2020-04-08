Left Menu
Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:06 IST
The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.

General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon that more than 1,000 National Guard troops were being added to the efforts on a daily basis and they were authorized to go up to 44,000 troops. Nearly 29,000 National Guard troops are currently being used throughout the United States.

Lengyel said that National Guard troops were also involved in mortuary affairs in New York, adding that about 150 bodies were being removed from homes daily, up from the usual of 25 bodies.

